Watch the Tetris-Like Way Your Bags Get Stored on a Plane

Have you ever stood at baggage claim at 8:37 pm, haggard and exhausted from the final leg of a long trip? The carousel slowly begins churning out the luggage. Almost immediately, your travel companion's suitcase plops out, but despite checking your bag at the same time, you are left waiting for another 15 minutes until you finally see yours.

Thanks to this YouTube video posted by Next Interesting Level, we can see how the sausage gets made, so to speak. In a mesmerizing 33 seconds, watch an airline worker store and stack over 100 pieces of luggage in a plane.