Watch a Knife Heated to 1,000 Degrees Tear Through Some Groceries, and Feel Satisfied

What happens when you heat a knife to 1,000 degrees and plunge it into a roll of toilet paper, a massive salami, a yogurt cup, and an apple? You get a lot of burning, smoldering groceries and a warm, fuzzy feeling throughout your body.

The pyromaniacs behind YouTube’s Mr. Gear channel have a habit of heating butcher knives up to perilous temperatures and then sinking them into things like Coke bottles. Why? Because explosions are cool and make for vastly entertaining content. Besides, it’s something you’ve probably wished to experience yourself, but were unable to because it’s generally frowned upon to do dangerous things.

The hedonists behind Mr. Gear aren’t the only people burning everyday objects to smithereens. The Backyard Scientist, another group with a similar knack for chaotic YouTube videos, recently dipped an iPhone into molten lava, because everyone loves destroying Apple products.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

