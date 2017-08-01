You Can Watch the Eclipse From a Private Jet and Camp in a Dome With Airbnb

There are tons of options if you're looking to do something special during the total solar eclipse. Just seeing a once-in-a-lifetime event is pretty damn special, but there are music festivals, pop-up camps, and even special Southwest flights with a view, fulfilling whatever eclipse itch you need to scratch.
However, you might be hard-pressed to find something more enticing than this. Airbnb is offering a free eclipse retreat that is going to make even the most expensive trip look a little paltry.
The winner of Airbnb's contest will be taken outside Bend, Oregon on the eve of the eclipse, where they will spend the night camping in a geodesic dome that has a private deck with telescopes.
The hosts will be "two very special National Geographic Explorers," Airbnb announced Tuesday. Dr. Jedidah Islar, "an award-winning and internationally recognized scholar who was the first African American woman to receive a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Yale University," and acclaimed photographer Babak Tafreshi will be joining you.
Dr. Isler will be your private guide to the blanket of stars over your dome, as well as your expert for the following day's adventure. Babek will give you a workshop on taking great photos of the eclipse to ensure you can do some serious humblebragging about the trip.
When you wake up, it'll be eclipse day. That means it's time to board your private jet. That's right. The guests will take a private jet out over the ocean to be among the first to see the Great American Eclipse. It's a two-hour flight, and you'll have Dr. Isler along for the ride. The viewing time of the eclipse in the plane may be up to a minute longer than you'd be able to see from the ground (times range between a minute to two-and-a-half minutes).
Unfortunately, only a couple lucky people will get this experience. You can attempt to be one of those lucky people by entering the contest through Airbnb's mobile app. Everyone else will have to weather egregiously expensive hotels and the fact that Airbnb has already booked more than 40,000 people to stay along the Line of Totality the night before the eclipse. If you waited to book a place to stay, you might have a rough time finding a spot. Good luck.
