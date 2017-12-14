How to Watch the FCC's Net Neutrality Vote Today Live

In a landmark vote that could drastically change how the internet works as we know it, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is expected to hold a vote on the future of net neutrality on Thursday morning. The agency, led by Director Ajit Pai, will deliberate and vote on the matter during its monthly meeting, which begins at 10:30am ET.
The controversial proposal would end the ability to enforce rules that prevent internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking certain internet data, throttling service, and creating fast lanes for certain content, according to a report by The Verge. If passed, the proposed change would only require your ISP to inform you if it's messing with the way your data works under its service.
While two of the five FCC commissioners -- Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel -- strongly oppose the measure, Pai and two other commissioners are expected to vote to end net neutrality, per the report. The mater is the fourth item of business on the meeting's agenda.
You can watch the vote live, thanks to a stream from ABC News (shown above), or by visiting the FCC's website for its official stream of the meeting.