4 Planets & the Moon Will Form a Spectacular Line in the Sky This Weekend

Following the peak of April’s Lyrid meteor shower, there will be even more to see in the night sky. Fortunately, the moon won't hinder your view. In fact, the moon will make this formation even more spectacular.

While the month of June will bring a rare line of five visible planets in the morning sky, you can catch a similarly incredible spectacle as we build up to that. That's because Jupiter joined Venus, Mars, and Saturn in mid-April, creating a grouping of four planets hanging out in the morning sky. Early on the morning of Saturday, April 23, however, the moon will join the party—making it a can't-miss stargazing even this weekend.

How to see the planetary alignment on April 23

Look to the east-southeast before sunrise on April 23 to see Jupiter sitting just above the horizon. Higher in the sky and to its right, you'll spy Venus. Those are the two brightest planets in the sky. They’re joined by Mars and Saturn climbing up and to the south. The moon will shine just to the right of that formation.

If you've got a clear view of the horizon—unobstructed by buildings or trees or mountains—then you'll have no problem spotting it. Of course, you'll also need to have clear skies, so be sure to check your local forecast before you set your alarm for the pre-dawn hours. Because we're talking about planets and our own moon, you won't need a telescope or binoculars to enjoy the alignment, though you can certainly break out your equipment for closer looks at the individual planets.