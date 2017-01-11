Watch the Third & Final 2016 Presidential Debate Now

This post focuses on the third and final debate that was held at the University of Nevada on Wednesday, October 19. As responsible citizens committed to an informed electorate, we've also covered previous 2016 presidential debates, in case you need it.
The final round of the 2016 presidential debates has come and gone. With less than 20 days left before Election Day on November 8, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump met to attempt to clearly articulate their visions for what America should be. Here's full video of the debate from PBS.
When was the debate?
Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at 9 pm ET.
Where did Clinton and Trump debate?
The third and final presidential debate was held at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
How did the rules and topics work?
The debate lasted roughly 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks and was moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.
Wallace selected the debate topics, which covered debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots, and "fitness to be president." Each candidate had two minutes to respond to questions from Wallace, just like in previous debates.
This debate was a tough one for both candidates as Clinton entered the ring facing fresh questions regarding WikiLeaks and her emails while Trump fought off multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault along with his other scandals. Pre-debate, the Upshot at The New York Times put Clinton's chances of winning the election at 92%, and this debate was one of Trump's last chances to change that. Word was he brought Barack Obama's half-brother Malik to the debate, presumably to be the new Ken Bone.