Watch Gordon Ramsay Destroy People With Hilariously Brutal One-Liners

Gordon Ramsay is so famous for his insanely brutal and foul-mouthed insults that people are literally asking the dude to trash their home cooking on Twitter. But as a new video of some of his funniest burns on Kitchen Nightmares proves, nothing beats actually watching the shouty chef destroy restaurant cooks, owners, and waitstaff with devastating one-liners.
The video (shown above) is nearly three full minutes of merciless, soul-destroying, career-ending verbal trouncing, and as you can imagine, it's damn funny. Highlights include reactions like "It’s like eating a patch of soaking wet grass after a cow shat all over it" and "That looks like a pile of defrosted snow with bear shit sprinkled all over it" and "If that’s a lasagna, then I’m the Pope." But, really, there are too many expletive-filled bombs to list here -- all delivered in Ramsay's serious-as-a-heart-attack straight face, of course.
As with almost any Ramsay video, don't even try to keep count of how many times he says "shit." You, like the chefs in the video, will fail.
