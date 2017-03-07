Watch Gordon Ramsay Destroy People With Hilariously Brutal One-Liners

Gordon Ramsay is so famous for his insanely brutal and foul-mouthed insults that people are literally asking the dude to trash their home cooking on Twitter. But as a new video of some of his funniest burns on Kitchen Nightmares proves, nothing beats actually watching the shouty chef destroy restaurant cooks, owners, and waitstaff with devastating one-liners.

The video (shown above) is nearly three full minutes of merciless, soul-destroying, career-ending verbal trouncing, and as you can imagine, it's damn funny. Highlights include reactions like "It’s like eating a patch of soaking wet grass after a cow shat all over it" and "That looks like a pile of defrosted snow with bear shit sprinkled all over it" and "If that’s a lasagna, then I’m the Pope." But, really, there are too many expletive-filled bombs to list here -- all delivered in Ramsay's serious-as-a-heart-attack straight face, of course.