Gordon Ramsay Is Scary as Hell in This Video of His Angriest Meltdowns

Although it seems like Gordon Ramsay unleashes most of his brutal, soul-destroying insults via Twitter these days, the famously foul-mouthed chef, of course, has a long history of absolutely terrifying meltdowns on TV. As if the insane confrontations weren't scary enough the first time you watched them, a new compilation video features his angriest moments from Kitchen Nightmares and, well, prepare to feel kind of uncomfortable.
The video (shown above) is basically four and half minutes of Ramsay unleashing some of his most devastating, merciless, and career-ending tirades from the show. You'll almost be amazed at how much anger they managed to fit in the short clip. You might as well watch a video of a volcanic eruption or a nuclear bomb exploding. Oh, and in case you had any doubts, it's extremely NSFW.
Highlights include lines like "Are you just trying to act like a fucking idiot to make yourself sound better?" and "Fucking smell it!" and "I am not here to show an idiot that you can put fucking raw onions in an onion soup!" But, really, there are too many expletive-filled bombs to list here -- all delivered with Ramsay's breathless rage.
Here's a challenge: try counting how many times Ramsay says the f-word. OK, OK, maybe you shouldn't do that.
