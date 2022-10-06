Get Paid $1,000 Just to Watch 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2'

If you’re like me, you've already penciled a Hocus Pocus double feature into your October programming. Now, you can make some money after your Sanderson sisters binge. SmartCapitalMind is looking to hire one person to watch both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 and pay them $1,000 to write a 500-word review of both films.

In exchange for your thoughts, you'll also receive one free year of a Disney+ subscription. To qualify for the job you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States. "Our ideal candidate is someone that's not scared easily—after all, you'll need to endure two movies full of zombies, ghosts, and, of course, the Sanderson Sisters," the job listing reads.

The application is pretty simple. You'll fill out a form with your basic information, your social media handles, and answer the following questions:

Tell us about your Hocus Pocus experience—have you seen it before? How many times? If you haven't watched it, why?

Why do you think you're the best person for the Hocus Pocus Halloween Challenge?

There is also an option to submit a video with the application further outlining why you’re the perfect candidate. It's not required but the application does state it is highly encouraged.

The deadline to apply is October 19, 2022 at 5 pm ET. The winner will be notified within 14 days of when the application closes. You can fill out the application and find more out about the role at SmartCapitalMind.com.