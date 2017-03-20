Watch 'SNL' Transform Kate McKinnon from Jeff Sessions to Mermaid During a Commercial

If not for all the times the cast members hilariously break character during sketches, it'd be easy to forget that Saturday Night Live is still broadcast on live TV -- especially when you just watch clips from the show via YouTube on Sunday morning. That's because an insane amount of work happens behind the scenes during each commercial break, from elaborate set changeovers to costume and makeup transformations.

A new video (shown above) shows exactly how the crew pulled off a recent and particularly dramatic costume and makeup change: getting Kate McKinnon out of her Attorney General Jeff Sessions character from one sketch and transforming her into "Shud the Mermaid" character for the next sketch. Watch as the makeup artists quickly wash away all of the old bigot makeup and replace it with layers of prosthetics to form a hideous-looking mermaid -- all in the mere four minutes between the live skits.