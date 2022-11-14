How to Watch NASA's Artemis Mission Launch Live

Artemis was the Greek goddess of wild animals and the hunt, of vegetation, and of childbirth. Notably, Artemis was also the twin sister of Apollo, making it a fitting name for the program that will put astronauts on the moon again for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

What is best remembered about the many Apollo missions are the big moments that brought people together. Neil Armstrong's "one small step." What isn't remembered as well are the hundreds of little moments on the road to making that happen. Artemis is in the little moments right now.

The first test of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) was scheduled for September 3, but a hydrogen leak forced NASA to scrub the launch. After several delays, including ones caused by Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole, NASA will give it a shot again on November 16. At least, that is the plan for now.

NASA will attempt the launch, if all goes well, at some point during a two-hour window that starts at 1:04 am on November 16, per CNN.

The historic test will take place at Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the Orion space capsule into lunar orbit. And you'll be able to watch the launch live online. NASA will stream it on NASA TV. You can watch it live in the player below.