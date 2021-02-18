Watch the Moment NASA Celebrated the Perseverance Rover's Safe Landing on Mars

“This landing is one of those pivotal moments for NASA, the United States, and space exploration globally—when we know we are on the cusp of discovery and sharpening our pencils, so to speak, to rewrite the textbooks,” said acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement.

The Perseverance rover is the fifth to safely reach Mars. It has now joined Sojourner, Opportunity, Spirit, and Curiosity in gathering intel on the mysterious red planet. The newest rover has been tasked with studying the habitability of Mars in the ancient past, but first, it took some photos for the fans at home.

We sure have come a long way since the moon landing.