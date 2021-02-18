Watch the Moment NASA Celebrated the Perseverance Rover's Safe Landing on Mars
After the "seven minutes of terror," NASA workers finally exhaled.
In July of last year, NASA's Perseverance rover left Earth and began a months-long journey to Mars. On February 18, 2021, Perseverance finally entered Mars' atmosphere, kicking off "seven minutes of terror" when the world held its breath and waited to see if it would touch down on the red planet's surface safely.
Just like in the movies, NASA's control room went wild when they received word that the mission was a success. Watching the team celebrate their hard work is the kind of uplifting content we need right now.
“This landing is one of those pivotal moments for NASA, the United States, and space exploration globally—when we know we are on the cusp of discovery and sharpening our pencils, so to speak, to rewrite the textbooks,” said acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement.
The Perseverance rover is the fifth to safely reach Mars. It has now joined Sojourner, Opportunity, Spirit, and Curiosity in gathering intel on the mysterious red planet. The newest rover has been tasked with studying the habitability of Mars in the ancient past, but first, it took some photos for the fans at home.
We sure have come a long way since the moon landing.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.