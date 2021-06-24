Watch NASA Astronauts Do a Spacewalk Live on the International Space Station
It's no replacement for a week in Malta, but you can enjoy the remoteness of space from the air conditioning in your home.
If you're looking to make up for all the travel you missed in 2020, but aren't quite ready to take the plunge on a major trek, NASA will give you a short virtual trip to a place you aren't likely to visit anytime soon.
On Friday, June 25, two astronauts will step outside the International Space Station (ISS) for the third spacewalk in a series that will implement power systems upgrades for the orbiting lab. The space agency will stream the spacewalk live online and through NASA Television early on Friday morning.
Live coverage of the event will start at 6:30 am ET, but don't let the early start time dissuade you from tuning in. The astronauts will step out of the ISS's Quest airlock around 8 am and will be hard at work floating in space for about six and a half hours. There will be plenty of time to drop in.
The upgrades will be carried out by NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Thoms Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA). They will "install and deploy the second of six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA)," according to NASA's announcement.
If you're listening in, Pesquet will be referred to as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will sport red stripes on his spacesuit. Kimbrough will be referred to as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) with an unmarked spacesuit. Inside the ISS, NASA's Megan McArthur will be commanding the robotic arm that moves Pesquet and the array toward the installation location outside the space station.
This is the fifth time Pesquet and Kimbrough have done a spacewalk together, with Kimbrough having stepped outside the lab four other times as well.
You'll be able to find the stream on NASA Television, the NASA website, and the NASA app, as well as the YouTube player above.