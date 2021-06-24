Watch NASA Astronauts Do a Spacewalk Live on the International Space Station

If you're looking to make up for all the travel you missed in 2020, but aren't quite ready to take the plunge on a major trek, NASA will give you a short virtual trip to a place you aren't likely to visit anytime soon.

On Friday, June 25, two astronauts will step outside the International Space Station (ISS) for the third spacewalk in a series that will implement power systems upgrades for the orbiting lab. The space agency will stream the spacewalk live online and through NASA Television early on Friday morning.

Live coverage of the event will start at 6:30 am ET, but don't let the early start time dissuade you from tuning in. The astronauts will step out of the ISS's Quest airlock around 8 am and will be hard at work floating in space for about six and a half hours. There will be plenty of time to drop in.