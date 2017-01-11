Check Out NASA's Most Important Moments From 2016

NASA did a lot of great things in 2016, and to commemorate its scientific milestones from last year, the agency compiled them in a format that even millennials will understand: a bangin’ mixtape. The highlight reel focuses on NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and many of its historic feats from 2016, such as mapping the catastrophic effects of climate change, which are very bad if you don't know how to swim.

Among the accomplishments last year, Goddard -- the country’s biggest organization of scientists “who build spacecraft and new technology to study Earth, the sun, our solar system and the universe” -- discovered the observable universe to contain “ten times more galaxies than previously thought.” It also launched OSIRIS-REx into space, which is NASA’s first mission to sample asteroids.