Watch This Pikachu Dance Performance Take a Hilariously Dark Turn

A dancing brigade of Pikachus isn't something you'd normally see anywhere outside the Pokémon World Festival in Songdo, South Korea. At this year's Poké-bacchanal, a performance of otherwise happy Pikachus took an eerily dark turn -- even despite the Bruno Mars track "Uptown Funk" blaring in the background.
At the 1:30 mark, one of the Pikachu suits starts to deflate, forcing festival staff to remove whoever is in the suit from the stage area. Because the men hauling the Pickachu offstage are clad in black suits and look like very official security staff, the whole thing has a pretty sinister -- but ultimately hilarious -- feel.
Not to be deterred from dancing with its family, the Pikachu returns minutes later, but only for the suit to crumple once more, leaving the men with no choice but to drag it off again. It's clear that there's no room for mistakes or wardrobe malfunctions at the Pokémon World Festival, as it is a show of the utmost perfection and excellence; staff treated the ill-fated Pikachu like it was wielding a bomb, for crying out loud.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.