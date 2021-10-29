A Massive Rainstorm Just Revived the Tallest Waterfall in the U.S.

This past summer was rough for California. The state experienced one of the hottest summers to date, which only exacerbated drought and wildfires. California even closed down its National Parks to slow down the blazes. But, finally, after a tough summer for the state, the tallest waterfall in North America is flowing again thanks to some much-needed heavy rainfall. Earlier this week, Yosemite Falls, which sits 2,425 feet above the valley floor, was revived after a storm quenched the drought-stricken area. The water finally started to flow from the totally dry falls, as reported the New York Times. As you can see in a webcam video, the falls seem fully restored by Thursday of this week.

"We had quite a storm, with over six inches of rain in Yosemite Valley over the past 36 hours," the National Park Service said in a post on its Instagram page. The park service added that they weren't exactly sure how much rain fell, but that snow was involved too. "Our sensors suggest a few feet of snow fell at the higher elevations. Snow level for much of the storm was high, causing rivers and creeks to rise substantially." Although fall tends to bring cooler temperatures to the area, Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Times the heavy rainfall is a "rare event," and the newly restored waterfall might be somewhat attributed to how dry the soil has been. According to Ochs, "The dry soil may have been less likely to absorb the water." Nevertheless, it's still great to see the area get some water, even if it won't last forever.

