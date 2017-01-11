Watch The Most Beautiful 2016 Timelapse of The Northern Lights

If seeing the Northern Lights isn’t on your personal bucket list, it probably will be after checking out the this awe-inducing timelapse of the phenomenon enveloping the sky over a lake in Denmark.

Made by AD Photography, the montage shows the most stunning displays from the Aurora Borealis compiled over the course of last year in Denmark, and boy, is it a real symphony of nature and light. The solar storm looks like something conjured by supernatural forces, but it’s a more common marvel than you might think, as it streaks across the sky about 20 times a year in the Scandinavian country, according to the video.