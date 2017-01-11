Watch The Most Beautiful 2016 Timelapse of The Northern Lights

If seeing the Northern Lights isn’t on your personal bucket list, it probably will be after checking out the this awe-inducing timelapse of the phenomenon enveloping the sky over a lake in Denmark.
Made by AD Photography, the montage shows the most stunning displays from the Aurora Borealis compiled over the course of last year in Denmark, and boy, is it a real symphony of nature and light. The solar storm looks like something conjured by supernatural forces, but it’s a more common marvel than you might think, as it streaks across the sky about 20 times a year in the Scandinavian country, according to the video.
If you need a primer on how the Aurora Borealis works, then let the Aurora Service explain:
“The Aurora is an incredible light show caused by collisions between electrically charged particles released from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen. The lights are seen around the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.”
If you’re pining to check out the Aurora Borealis -- one of the world’s seven natural wonders -- you’ve got ample resources at your disposal, such as the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in the Finnish Lapland, which lets you take in the sight from your own personal glass igloo.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.