Irish Family Hilariously Struggles to Catch a Bat in Their Kitchen

Of the myriad unwelcome houseguests you can count on both hands, the creepiest of all might just be a bat. The cave dwelling creatures are airborne and blind, so if they enter your house, a fair bit of cunning entrapment might be necessary. Unfortunately for one family in Ireland, a chance encounter with a bat led to a tense struggle in their kitchen, the entirety of which was captured on video.
The hilarious chaos starts from the video's very beginning, as Tadhg Fleming implores his dad to perform his fatherly duties by catching the bat and removing it from the premises. While the elder Flemming is every bit the daring hero this family needs, Tadhg manages to wince, cower and holler while the screeching animal swoops around the kitchen. The mother doesn't offer much service either, as she spends the whole time hiding behind a door. The situation only spirals further out of hand when the family dog starts to pee on the floor. It's a glorious fiasco.
As the youngest Fleming has a sizable social media following, he posted the video to Facebook, where he probably knew it was going to ratchet up over 1 million views.
The bat was reportedly unharmed as it was released into the night. The Flemings on the other hand, might need a while to recover from the psychological toll wrought by the rogue home invader.
