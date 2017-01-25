Watch This Skier Escape Death After a 100ft Drop off a Cliff



Snow can be deceiving. Sometimes, you’re just skiing along a beautiful, powder-capped mountain, before you literally fly off a cliff.

That’s what happened to Devin Stratton. Because this is 2017 and filming your extreme escapades with a helmet-mounted GoPro is cool, he captured the terrifying plunge and put it on Instagram.

Now the whole world can share the terror of Mr. Stratton’s afternoon on the slopes: