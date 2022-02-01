How to Watch the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony & What to Look Out For
The Winter Olympics begin in February. Here's how you can watch from the first moment.
The pandemic shifted the timing of the 2020 Summer Olympics to 2021. Now, we're getting Olympics on Olympics. It's just months since the Summer Games concluded, but on February 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics will get going. (Ok, the first events will take place on February 2, but the Opening Ceremony is two days later.)
The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place in Beijing, China on Friday. Like any opening ceremony, viewers will see a lavish presentation with songs, interlocking rings all over the place, and oh, so many flags. With a 13-hour difference between Beijing and the US's east coast, there will be some odd timing on live events. So, it's best to make a plan.
Here's how you can watch the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
How to watch the Opening Ceremony
You may recognize Beijing's National Stadium, where the Opening Ceremony takes place. It hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 2008 Summer Olympics. It won't host any sporting events this year, but in 2008, it also was the home of track and field competitions and the gold medal soccer game.
You'll be able to watch the 2022 Opening Ceremony live starting at 6:30 am ET on February 4 on NBCU. NBC and the station's online streaming service Peacock will also host all-day coverage of the ceremony. After the live coverage in the morning, you can catch a special edition of the Today Show with athlete interviews.
At noon, NBCU will have a three-hour program of highlights from the Opening Ceremony and a preview of big Olympic storylines.
At 8 pm, NBC will air a primetime look at the Opening Ceremony "with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations," per NBC.
Outside of those channels, Peacock will have live-streamed coverage of every event at the Olympics. So, no matter what you want to watch, you should be able to find it on NBC's streaming hub.