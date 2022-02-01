How to Watch the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony & What to Look Out For

The pandemic shifted the timing of the 2020 Summer Olympics to 2021. Now, we're getting Olympics on Olympics. It's just months since the Summer Games concluded, but on February 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics will get going. (Ok, the first events will take place on February 2, but the Opening Ceremony is two days later.)

The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place in Beijing, China on Friday. Like any opening ceremony, viewers will see a lavish presentation with songs, interlocking rings all over the place, and oh, so many flags. With a 13-hour difference between Beijing and the US's east coast, there will be some odd timing on live events. So, it's best to make a plan.

Here's how you can watch the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics.