Adam Rippon, Mikaela Shiffrin, & Other Big Olympics Events to Watch Thursday

Wednesday's Olympic marathon was highlighted by the first showdown between the US and Canada's women's hockey teams, Mikaela Shiffrin's first PyeongChang gold, the general insanity of snowboard cross, and a record-setting pairs free skate score for Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot.
But we still haven't even hit the halfway point of the Olympics. (That's not a joke.) You can catch the men's skeleton finale on Thursday, along with speedskating medals in the afternoon, and a few men's hockey games as that tournament moves into its second day.
Check out a couple highlights from tonight's events and a full schedule below. (Here's how to watch the Olympics online and on TV, if you haven't yet lost hours to curling.)
Watch Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen, and Men's US Figure Skaters
Headlining Thursday's Olympic madness is the opening of the men's figure skating event. Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and quote-machine Adam Rippon will represent the US in the men's short program. They'll compete against noteworthy performers like Canada's Patrick Chan, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, Russia/OAR's Mikhail Kolyada, and Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno, among others.
Highlights will be broadcast live on NBC primetime coverage, and the full program will run live on NBCSN.
Watch Mikaela Shiffrin in Slalom
Despite a number of delays due to wind conditions, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her PyeongChang debut Wednesday. She grabbed her first gold, winning giant slalom after she finished fifth in the event at the Sochi Games.
She'll follow up that performance by looking for another gold in the women's slalom. This is her event. Though she's considered the best alpine skier in the world, she entered Pyeongchang with just one gold medal to her name. It's in slalom.
Her first run will be at 8pm. The final run will take place at 11:15pm.
Winter Olympics TV Schedule
Thursday, February 15 (all times EST)
On NBC:
3-5pm — Cross-country, women’s 10-km free (medal event); speedskating, men's 10,000-meter (medal event)
8pm-12:30am — Figure skating, men's short program (live); skiing, men's super-G (live); snowboarding, women's cross (medal event, live); skeleton, men's (live); freestyle skiing, women's, aerials; cross-country, women's 10-km (medal event)
1-2am — Luge, relay (medal event); biathlon, men's 20-km (medal event)
On NBCSN:
7:10-9am — Men's hockey, Switzerland vs. Canada (live)
9:30am-12pm — Luge, relay (medal event); speedskating, men's 10,000-meter (medal event)
12pm-2pm — Biathlon, men's 20-km (medal event)
2-5pm — Men's curling, US vs. Italy
8-11pm — Figure skating, men's short program (live)
11pm-2:30am — Men's curling, US vs. Sweden; cross-country, men's 15-km (medal event, live)
On USA Network:
5-7am — Men's curling, Canada vs. Norway
7-9:30am — Men's hockey, Czech Republic vs. Korea (live)
On CNBC:
5-8pm — Women's curling, US vs. Switzerland
10pm-12:30am — Men's hockey, US vs. Slovakia (live)
Olympic Medal Count
At the time of publication, here are the medal count leaders.
Gold Medals:
Germany: 8
Netherlands: 5
United States: 5
Norway: 4
Canada: 3
France: 3
Total Medals:
Norway: 14
Germany: 13
Netherlands: 11
Canada: 11
United States: 8
