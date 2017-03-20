Watching Wool Get Made Is Bizarrely Satisfying

Seeing how things are made can be surprisingly soothing. The repetitive motions, the methodical movements, the objects deconstructed into their component parts. It's awfully satisfying and often fascinating to see the weird way candy canes are produced after being made into striped sugar loafs or how butterfingers are made with confectioner's corn flakes.

Super Deluxe is continuing that proud tradition with another video in their "Stoned Mode" series. This time they're showing how wool is dyed and manufactured. It has the same quality as when they dipped household objects in paint for "Stoned Mode."