Watch This Soothing Clip of a Rainbow Lighting Up a Waterfall in Yosemite Park

Yosemite National Park is home to so many marvelous wonders, from the ancient sequoia trees to the awe-inspiring granite cliffs. One far less permanent marvel at the park that caught the attention of many in 2019, and may have repopulated your timeline this month was the spectacular and rare sighting of a rainbow waterfall.

No, you haven’t wandered into an alternate Lisa Frank-illustrated universe. A rainbow waterfall is something that can truly happen in nature and although it is incredibly rare, it did happen in 2019. This June, the clip has resurfaced on Twitter to the delight and amazement of many.

According to Matador Network, the slow motion, eight-minute video—now available on YouTube— was originally shot by photographer Greg Harlow in Yosemite National Park. According to Harlow’s YouTube caption, the phenomenon was a combo of two unusual events, "very high winds at the perfect time of day, 9 am, and unusual heavy water for November, these special circumstances created a previously undocumented 2,400 foot rainbow waterfall."