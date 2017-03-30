Watching Your Favorite Candy Melt On a Hot Griddle Is Oddly Hypnotic

Watching the things you love as they're violently destroyed doesn't seem like something that would have a calming effect, but interestingly that's exactly how you'll feel when you see a whole bunch of candy melt into piles of goo on a piping hot griddle.
Set to an exceedingly dramatic rendition of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, the sped-up video features 28 different kinds of candy -- including everything from gummy bears to cherry cordials -- as they fall victim to a scorching hot surface.
If you've ever wondered what would happen if you tried frying up some rainbow-colored sour ribbon (and really, who hasn't?) you owe it to yourself to check this out.
h/t LaughingSquid
