Watching Other People's Movies on Planes Is One of Life's Simple Pleasures

Most forms of voyeurism are listed in John Douglas' famous behavioral profiling books as an activity serial killers partake in leading up to their more violent crimes. And if it's not listed in a John Douglas book, it's still probably heavily frowned upon. But there is one form of voyeurism that's actually harmless and awesome: watching someone else's movie on planes.

There's nothing like tucking into your economy seat, leaning back against the one-inch cushion, and watching Transformers 3 from seven feet away. There are many reasons why this is such an excellent experience; you don't have to make any choices about which movie to watch, you get to watch something you probably wouldn’t have chosen for yourself, it's got some of the intimacy of going to a movie theater and watching a movie with complete strangers, and you don't have to watch some bright screen four inches away from your face.

As someone who cannot read subtitles from a distance further than three feet, this also means I am always watching silent films. It turns out that The Nice Guys is just as compelling without any dialogue or soundtrack, which is really a credit to Ryan Gosling's performance.