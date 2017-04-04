Watching Things Happen In Reverse Is So Hypnotic

Some YouTubers have become masters of creating videos that accomplish little other than being incredibly soothing. While there's often a formula at work, this kind of video still has the ability to surprise. For instance, that video of a man being repeatedly hit in the face with tacos or the video of a rubber ducky melting into a pool of yellow goop. Ahhhhh.
The people behind the MarkHacks YouTube channel are mastering that soothing feeling by making videos unfold in reverse. It's hypnotic. The second installment of "Stuff in Reverse" is weirdly wonderful. From letting go of balloons to blowing bubbles, they've found activities that are more entrancing backward than forward. The performer's calm demeanor almost makes it feel like these actions could be happening without any cinematic magic at all.
Just as good might be the backward videos of matchstick images being destroyed... or, umm, un-destroyed. The matches look magnetic in reverse after the images are deconstructed by a long stick. Who would have guessed something so ridiculous would be so watchable?
Good luck finding a way not to enjoy this.
h/t Mashable
