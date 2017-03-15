Electrocuting a Watermelon Makes a Fantastic Video Spectacle

So, naturally, the followup question any responsible scientist should have is: What happens when you combine as many capacitors as you possibly can and stick a watermelon on them? That's what the Backyard Scientist did in the video above.

It wasn't easy. First, the crew tried to blow up a watermelon using a smaller capacitor -- one that contained over 1,000 joules of energy. For context, a capacitor of about 200 joules is enough to power a professional camera's flash. A 1,000-joule capacitor is enough to blow a hot dog (or a human heart, the dude in the video mentions with a cocked eyebrow and far too much enthusiasm) to pieces. But once they set it up with a watermelon, even a burst of 1,000 joules wasn't enough to destroy the mighty melon.