Wawa Added 8 Items to Its Dinner Menu, Including a New Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Dinner at Wawa just got even more exciting. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant now has eight new sandwiches and burgers for diners to choose from. According to Fast Food Post, the expanded menu will be available at participating Wawas, starting at 4 pm. So, whether you are getting an early bird meal or eating later, there's so much more to choose from now.

For starters, there is the brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which features a crispy chicken breast topped with pickles and mayo, all loaded on a brioche bun. Like any menu item at Wawa, you can completely customize your toppings, so this could become a much more extravagant sandwich if you so desire. I would personally add on some jalapeños and salsa.

There will also be a BBQ Barbacoa Beef Sandwich made of beef barbacoa, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun. Is BBQ sauce not your thing? There's also a Chipotle Barbacoa Beef Sandwich, which comes with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle sauce, jalapeño peppers, and salsa.

Get ready to double or even triple your meat consumption on the burger front. The Double Nacho Burger is made with two Angus beef patties, two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalepeño peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, and chipotle sauce. That's one saucy burger! There is also the Double Bacon Cheeseburger and the BBQ Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which come with the standard toppings. The latter obviously also comes with BBQ sauce.

Finally, the last two burgers include the Southwest Burger, which has an Angus beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, and chipotle sauce piled into the signature brioche bun, and the Pulled Pork Burger, which has the Angus patty topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, green leaf lettuce, pickles, and tomato.

Frankly, every one of the items on this new dinner menu sounds pretty phenomenal. You can order, check out the complete menu, and find the nearest Wawa by you at Wawa.com. My next Wawa order will probably involve that Crispy Chicken Sandwich and some Cheesesteak Fries.