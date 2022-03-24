Wawa Adds 2 New Salads to Its Menu, and 1 Tastes Like a Cheeseburger

Although it feels a bit nefarious to put the word cheeseburger and salad together in the same sentence, here we are putting them together. And it's all thanks to the convenience store with a diverse menu and iconic name, Wawa. The chain just dropped two new salads, a Cheeseburger Salad and Grilled Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad.

The two new additions coming to Wawa's Freshly Made Salads menu are almost guaranteed to make any curious salad lover do a double-take. The aforementioned Cheeseburger Salad features a chopped burger patty and romaine lettuce tossed with fans' choice of cheese, salad toppings, and dressing. The brand is describing it as a cheeseburger without the bun.

The second new addition, Grilled Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad, is like a classic Caesar salad, but with pasta on top. It features grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, penne pasta, and Caesar dressing, plus fans' choice of salad toppings.

You can find both salads at participating Wawa locations. Each salad starts at $7.99 and will be available after 4 pm as part of the chain's lunch and dinner menu every day.