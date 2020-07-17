Wawa Just Unveiled Its Own Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

You've heard it before, you'll hear it again: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta load up the necessary nutrients to kick ass at whatever you're doing. And now, Wawa's serving up a breakfast sandwich that'll help you achieve just that.

Right on cue with Starbucks and Dunkin', the East Coast convenience chain is debuting a Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwich. The plant-based creation, officially dubbed the Sizzli Breakfast Sandwich, has officially hit 650 Wawa locations across the mid-Atlantic, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, and will make its way to an additional 220 locations in Florida beginning Monday, August 10.

So what makes this version different than fellow Beyond Sausage debuts? For one, the Sizzli's plant-based meat, egg, and cheese is served on a bagel. An instant game changer, we know. But if you're looking to switch it up, Wawa's touch screen system allows you to customize other orders. Toss the Beyond Sausage in your breakfast, on your own personalized bagel, or in a breakfast burrito.