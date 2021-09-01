Wawa Doubles the Beef with Its New Cheeseburger

For those unfamiliar, there is a convenience store gas station combination chain on the East Coast that is beloved for its cuisine. No seriously. Yes, you can fill up your tank, but most importantly, you can fill up your stomach. Wawa has a cult following of customers who are practically evangelical about the quality, flavor, and price of products that the chain offers. To please this incredibly committed congregation, Wawa is expanding its dinner menu with a new, meatier burger.

The Double Cheeseburger contains two 100% Angus beef patties, two slices of melted cheddar cheese, layers of ketchup, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and onions, all nestled between a toasted brioche bun. Customers can also order a Double Bacon Cheeseburger, which is the same thing, just with bacon.

The Double Cheeseburger will be available at participating Wawa locations, starting at 4 pm, when their dinner menu becomes available. If you want to make it a meal, there’s an option to add fries and a drink. If you don’t think two meat patties will fill you up, the Wawa dinner menu also includes Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken, Baked Penne, and five different varieties of paninis.