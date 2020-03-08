Wawa Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Location

For east coasters, Wawa is an oasis of hoagies, breakfast burritos, and any kind of latte you could ever want. It's a one-stop shop for that morning after one too many tequila shots. And now, you can pick up the gobbler without actually walking inside. The beloved convenience store is officially opening its first drive-thru store location.

An 1,850sqft, freestanding drive-thru Wawa is slated for Falls Township, Pennsylvania, according to the company. And while this marks a new concept for the chain, its trademarked canopy -- and fresh food -- remain at the forefront.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," Wawa's director of construction Terri Micklin said in a statement. "It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service."