Wawa Expands Its Menu Again with 6 New Categories

Some icons reach their status by remaining the same in the face of passing trends, fads, and zeitgeists, and some get that way via innovation. Wawa is looking more and more like the latter lately, first with the recent addition of burgers, fries, and pasta to its convenience offerings, and now with the addition of new “Wawa Your Way” menus, as Chew Boom reported.

“With over 1,000 fresh ingredients, the ability to customize preferences through touch screen ordering, and knowledgeable associates, customers can now order menu items at 900 stores chainwide for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks,” a company statement reads.

The new menus are broken into categories aimed at particular nutritional needs. The “Balanced Fare” menu includes sandwiches, salads, and snacks all under 500 calories, “Gluten Conscious” includes egg dishes and quinoa bowls, “Lower Sodium” has oatmeal, yogurt parfaits, sliced fruit and some savory options, “Meatless Menu” is vegetarian but not vegan, “Power Menu” is protein oriented with egg bowls, antipasto salads, and cheese snacks, and “Lower Sugar Drinks” is exactly what it sounds like.

“At Wawa, we always listen and strive to accommodate the ever changing needs of our customers and now we have made it even easier than ever to eat the way you want to with our new lifestyle menus designed to fulfill the lives of our customers,” Mike Sherlock, Chief Marketing Product Officer, said in the statement. “Whether you want to get more veggies, steer clear of gluten, or power up on protein, we’ve got you covered and have curated Wawa Your Way menus to help you eat the way that makes you feel your best.”

