Wawa Is Giving Everyone Free Coffee on Thursday

Folks, Wawa Day is finally here once again. The gas station/convenience store is celebrating 45 years (it opened way back in 1964) as the best-named gas station/convenience store in all the wide world on Thursday, April 12. And in honor of this holiest of days, Wawa is going to give you free coffee.
If you're lucky enough to be around a Wawa, you'll be treated to a free coffee of any size just for showing up. No secret password needed or anything. All told, Wawa expects that it'll be handing out 2 million free coffees at its over 790 locations spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, DC. For those who don't live in those states, you'll just have to purchase coffee at a gas station with a boring name.
"This year's Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018," President and CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement. "We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!"
If you don't live in one of those lucky states this year, you have a whole year to move to one before the next Wawa Day.
