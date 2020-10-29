Score Free Coffee at Wawa from Now Through the End of the Year

Wawa just made the holidays a little cozier by announcing Free Coffee Tuesdays, a weekly promotion that's exactly as good as it sounds. From now through the end of 2020, Wawa Rewards members can score a free self-serve coffee of any size at their nearest location every single Tuesday. Why? Because you got through Monday!

“As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards Members who make Wawa a part of their day,” said chief product marketing officer Mike Sherlock in a release. "It’s our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!”

If you're not already a Wawa Rewards member, sign up via the Wawa App or on WawaRewards.com. Members will automatically receive a coupon in their account each week to redeem at any Wawa location.

The nine Free Coffee Tuesdays are as follows:

November 3

November 10

November 17

November 24

December 1

December 8

December 15

December 22

December 29

Wawa Rewards members also receive other perks. Every $50 members spend on eligible purchases earns a free reward. Members can also access mobile ordering and be a part of other occasional promotions.

Wawas are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, DC.