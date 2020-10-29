Score Free Coffee at Wawa from Now Through the End of the Year
Free Coffee Tuesdays are on and they're exactly what they seem.
Wawa just made the holidays a little cozier by announcing Free Coffee Tuesdays, a weekly promotion that's exactly as good as it sounds. From now through the end of 2020, Wawa Rewards members can score a free self-serve coffee of any size at their nearest location every single Tuesday. Why? Because you got through Monday!
“As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards Members who make Wawa a part of their day,” said chief product marketing officer Mike Sherlock in a release. "It’s our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!”
If you're not already a Wawa Rewards member, sign up via the Wawa App or on WawaRewards.com. Members will automatically receive a coupon in their account each week to redeem at any Wawa location.
The nine Free Coffee Tuesdays are as follows:
- November 3
- November 10
- November 17
- November 24
- December 1
- December 8
- December 15
- December 22
- December 29
Wawa Rewards members also receive other perks. Every $50 members spend on eligible purchases earns a free reward. Members can also access mobile ordering and be a part of other occasional promotions.
Wawas are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, DC.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.