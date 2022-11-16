Wawa Brings Back Free Coffee Tuesdays for Rewards Members

Wawa Rewards Members will have something to celebrate for foreseeable Tuesdays. The convenience chain is bringing back its free coffee promotion until December 27, 2022. That means anyone enrolled in the Wawa Rewards Program can get a free coffee once a week for the next six weeks. Yes, 2022 does end in six weeks!

The offer includes up to 24 ounces of self-serve coffee and freshly brewed handcrafted iced coffee of up to 32 ounces. Think about it. You could get a 32-ounce iced coffee on Tuesday and ration it so that it easily lasts until at least Thursday, depending on your caffeine needs.

If you aren't a rewards member yet, don't worry. You can enroll at any time, either through the Wawa website or by downloading the Wawa app through the App Store or Google Play. You can even enroll on a Tuesday and get your coffee the same day as long as you register before 8 pm.