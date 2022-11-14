The Gobbler Returns to Wawa for the 2022 Holiday Season

Wawa has announced the glorious return of The Gobbler, and you'll be able to enjoy it as a hoagie or in a bowl. The menu items will be available at participating Wawas nationwide. The Gobbler Hoagie has three varieties to choose from, but all three come with the hot turkey that reminds you of the cooling weather and family gatherings.

The three varieties of sandwiches are the Original, the Gobbler Hoagie with Mashed Potatoes, and the Gobbler Hoagie with Sweet Potatoes. The Original comes with hot turkey smothered in a savory gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. The Gobbler Hoagie with Mashed Potatoes comes with hot turkey, savory gravy, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. Finally, the Gobbler Hoagie with Sweet Potatoes, hot turkey, savory gravy, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes. The Gobbler Bowl loses the bread but still comes with hot turkey, savory gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of mashed or sweet potatoes.

Are you feeling more sweet than savory? Wawa is also releasing its seasonal flavor Peppermint Bark for frozen, hot, and cold drinks. Wawa promises white chocolate flavor and real peppermint pieces in every sip of the Peppermint Bark Drinks. Choose an Iced Coffee, Steamer, Sweet Cream Cold Brew, or a Cream Smoothie.

For all these holiday options, make sure to stop by soon, as they'll only be available for a limited time. You can browse the complete menu and find your nearest location at Wawa.com.