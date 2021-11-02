Wawa's Gobbler Menu Is Back to Bring You Your Hot Turkey Favorites

Halloween is behind us now, and before we get into the winter holidays, there is another holiday to celebrate. Thankfully, it is a turkey-centric holiday and requires very little dressing up. But even though Thanksgiving is a lower lift holiday in some ways, there are still seasonal offerings from beloved eateries. Wawa, the convenience store, has released its seasonal Gobbler menu.



Now available at participating Wawa stores, you will be able to order hot turkey served in a few different formats. The Gobbler Hoagie comes with hot turkey, savory gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce all inside a hoagie roll. You can also get the hoagie with sweet potatoes or mashed potatoes. Both potato options come with garlic aioli. It is like a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich but available to you all month long!

If hoagies aren’t your style, you have the choice of the Gobbler Bowl, which is hot turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mashed or sweet potatoes all piled into a bowl. As it is a seasonal menu, it won’t be around for long. Enjoy it while you can.