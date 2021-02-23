Wawa Enters the Dinner Scene with New Burgers, Fries & Pasta Bowls

Wawa is one of the nation's biggest enigmas. Is it a gas station, convenience store, coffee shop, or quick-service breakfast spot? Why do Northeasterners put it on a pedestal? And is there a reason it's named after a giant goose?

As if things weren't confusing enough, the Eastern US chain has announced that it'll now be serving hot dinners, adding another bullet point to its long list of offerings. The debut dinner menu includes burgers, fries, and pasta bowls, which can be ordered every day after 4 pm.

Wawa's Angus Burgers include an Angus beef patty and your choice of cheese, toppings, and spreads. They come on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

If customers want, they can build their own baked pasta bowl, or they can choose from one of Wawa's 10 signature recipes: Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken, Chicken Parmesan with Fettuccini, Pesto Penne with Roasted Veggies, Baked Penne with Meatballs, Baked Penne with Marinara, Roasted Veggie Alfredo, Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli, Ravioli Bolognese, Fettuccini Bolognese, and Ravioli with Marinara.

Only time will tell if Wawa successfully establishes itself as a dinner authority, but this is at least a start—and considering Wawa's cult following, other chains should keep an eye out.