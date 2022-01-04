Wayback Burgers Is Spicing Up Its Menu with New Additions for Winter

The real spice of life is, well, spice. Especially when it comes to food. You could eat bland burgers or pop into Wayback Burgers, where the restaurant is dialing up the heat. The chain is adding some kicked-up offerings to its menu for folks who like things hot for a limited time.

Wayback Burgers is rolling out a new Fiery Bacon Burger and Fiery Fries to keep customers warm from the inside out this winter. The burger features two beef patties cooked to order and topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, cheese sauce, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo. The Fiery Fries are made with Texas Pete seasoning and topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, cheese sauce, and jalapeños. Neither offering is for the faint of heart, that's for sure.