Wayback Burgers Is Spicing Up Its Menu with New Additions for Winter
Turn up the heat with new offerings like the Fiery Bacon Burger and Fiery Fries.
The real spice of life is, well, spice. Especially when it comes to food. You could eat bland burgers or pop into Wayback Burgers, where the restaurant is dialing up the heat. The chain is adding some kicked-up offerings to its menu for folks who like things hot for a limited time.
Wayback Burgers is rolling out a new Fiery Bacon Burger and Fiery Fries to keep customers warm from the inside out this winter. The burger features two beef patties cooked to order and topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, cheese sauce, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo. The Fiery Fries are made with Texas Pete seasoning and topped with Texas Pete seasoned bacon, cheese sauce, and jalapeños. Neither offering is for the faint of heart, that's for sure.
It's not just the main menu that's getting revamped. Wayback Burgers is also offering up a tasty dessert option. The Brownie Milkshake, made with hand-dipped vanilla milkshake blended with brownies, chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, will be available for a limited time as well.
This tasty trio will be available through February 28. It looks like lunch, dinner, and dessert are sorted for the foreseeable future.