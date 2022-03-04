This Chain Is Trolling McDonald's with its Own Version of a Big Mac

Wayback Burgers may have just north of 150 locations, but it is flashing Joe Pesci-like teeth for a smaller chain. It's launching a new burger on March 7 and making no room for confusion about what rival it's trolling.

The Big Way burger isn't exactly subtle on its face. You could probably connect it to the Big Mac based on the name alone. However, Wayback is leaving no room for error. Its announcement calls the new burger a "remake of a mediocre burger made by the biggest clown in the business." Like I said, not subtle. In case that wasn't enough, an announcement shared with media had plenty of McD's puns and highlighted phrases in red with yellow text.

The Big Way will be on the menu from March 7 to 30 for $7, and, predictably, features two "all-beef patties, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a toasted bun." It's not quite as catchy as the original, but you get the idea.

The chain is also taking the opportunity to launch its new Fried Pickles with Ranch and the Peach Milkshake. Of course, with that last one, it makes prominent note of its three-spindle blenders, which "always work, unlike the broken mixers at Ronald's locations." (Is that a hot new target for chain vs. chain trolling? Sonic just launched a broken McFlurry machine tracker.) Both new items will also be part of Wayback's limited-time-only menu.

It looks like a nice challenger for the iconic fast food burger, even if Wayback is fast casual and has a Big Way that costs a bit more than a Big Mac. Still, if you're in one of the 34 states that have a Wayback hub, it's tempting.