This Burger Chain Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

A lot of chains are serving up deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. The ones where you land a free burger as part of the deal tend to be at fast food mainstays like McDonald's or Wendy's. There is, however, a fan-favorite fast casual chain offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the food holiday.

Wayback Burgers will offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classic Burger for National Cheeseburger Day. That is an alluring offer, but you will have to place the order through the Wayback Burgers app. That is the only place where the deal is available.

The Classic Burger features two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. It's a pretty straightforward burger. It is also an opportunity to take someone out to lunch and tuck that favor in your pocket like Dwight Schrute making sure everyone owes him a favor.

If you're looking for something to go with one-to-two discounted burgers for lunch, Wayback is also debuting three new items this month. It has a S'mores Shake made with Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme. There's also an Oktoberfest Burger made with cheese sauce, onion rings, and German mustard on a pretzel bun. Lastly, there are Onion Rings with a cheese sauce. All three are available now through November 25.

Go ahead and make your National Cheeseburger Day a little Oktoberfest-y. There are no rules against that.