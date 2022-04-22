Wayback Burgers Is Taking $2 Off Impossible Melts for Earth Day Today

Today is Earth Day! And to celebrate the holiday, Wayback Burgers is offering $2 off its Impossible Melts all day.

The brand's Impossible Melts, which have been a limited menu item in the past, feature a quarter-pound Impossible plant-based patty, American cheese, grilled onions, and cajun remoulade, all sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun.

If you're looking to get $2 off your next Impossible Melt, today is the day. The deal is only being offered on April 22, 2022 through the Wayback Burgers app. Fans can only order one burger per-app account at participating locations.