Wayback Burgers Is Bringing the Heat with a New Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & More

Wayback Burgers knows a thing or two about its namesake, the burger. But that's not where the fast casual chain's expertise ends. Earlier this week, Wayback unveiled a slew of new offerings, including a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, a new "works mustard" topped hot dog, and Jalapeño Ranch Fries, Chew Boom reports. Wayback Burgers is unleashing the heat with its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, featuring crispy, breaded chicken tossed in a Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with pickles to kick off the summer season. Meanwhile, the Works Dog tops its grilled hot dog with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and Wayback's works mustard. It comes between a brioche bun.

As for the Jalapeño Ranch Fries—a must whether you're going with the Works Dog or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich—elevates the brand's crispy French fries with a ranch drizzle and loads of spicy jalapeños. All three new menu offerings will be available at participating locations through September 9, 2022. For those looking to go with a more classic Wayback order, might we suggest the Big Way? Earlier this year, we did a side-by-side review with the Big Mac, and spoiler alert, Wayback beat out Micky D's.

