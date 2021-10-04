Wayback Burgers Debuts New Bourbon Bacon Burger

There is something about fall that makes you crave hearty and rich flavors. Maybe it has everything to do with dropping temperatures and the knowledge that winter is around the corner? Well, Wayback Burgers has got you covered this fall with its new Bourbon Bacon Burger and Pumpkin Caramel Shake.

The burger joint is offering two new fall-themed and flavor-packed treats for a limited time only. First up is the beef-packed Bourbon Bacon Burger, which has two patties cooked to order. On top of the patties is cheddar cheese, bourbon mustard, bacon, and an onion ring. Have enough of these bad boys, and you’ll be ready to go into a Sandy Cheeks-like slumber for the rest of the season.