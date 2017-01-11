101 Ways to Cope With Stress, in Case You're Running Out of Them

The list has been spreading across the internet like wildfire. It's some wonderful reinforcement for students, but there are many denizens of the internet who would do well to print this list out and hang it over their bed.

Even if some of it gets a little weird — tell someone to have a nice day in pig Latin — there's not much chance any of this advice is pulling you in the wrong direction. That even holds true at the odd extremes, like teaching a kid how to fly a kite, because every community has a Charlie Brown.

Read through the 101 selections below, print it out, hang it on the wall, then go take a bubble bath and visualize yourself winning. It's what Mr. Phillips would do. WWMPD.