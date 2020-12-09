Waze Just Added Santa's Voice to Help You Guide Your Sleigh
You'll have the jolliest copilot around.
From now through December 31, Waze users can enable special holiday features to make driving around town a little bit merrier.
The new features put Mr. Claus at the center of your experience, offering a Santa voice option, a sleigh icon for your car, and a Santa "Mood," which dresses avatars as Santa on the map.
All three features are optional and can be individually toggled on and off in the app settings.
Waze users in the United States can also tune into "Santa's Sleigh Jams," a curated Pandora playlist of drive-worthy holiday songs, in the Waze Audio Player.
The navigation app's Santa-themed settings are available in the US, UK, and Canada and Santa's voice is only programmed to speak in English.
