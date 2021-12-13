We Tried KFC's New Mambo Sauce, Washington D.C.'s Most Iconic Condiment
The DC staple is joining menus across Atlanta, DC, and Dallas.
KFC understands the importance of a good dipping opportunity. Great chicken is great chicken, but extra heat, maybe a dash of sweetness, and suddenly, you've reached an entirely new flavor status. This is why fast food joint has partnered with Washington, DC staple Capital City to bring its iconic sauce to the masses.
As part of a limited-edition collaboration, KFC recently introduced Sweet Hot Capital City Mambo Sauce in a few select markets. This launch, however, is a bit more momentous given its history. The classic recipe, which has long ruled the District, catapulted to even greater success thanks to the Black- and female-owned Capital City. Now those outside of DC can get a taste.
What is Mambo Sauce?
The sauce originated in the 1950s and quickly dominated Black food culture in Washington, becoming a staple for locals fried chicken, chicken wings, and French fries. Capital City founder Arsha Jones' recipe has become a fan-favorite among Washingtonians and beyond, born after she moved to the suburbs and struggled to find the sauce there.
"KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don't get a chance to experience," Jones said in a press release. "When visitors think of Washington, DC, they envision museums, government, and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own. We are proud to be able to partner with KFC to share our culture with more people."
Where can you buy Mambo sauce other than KFC?
While Mambo sauce, particularly Jones' patented recipe, can be found at select retailers like Target and Wegmans, you can also have it shipped right to your door thanks to a little site you might've heard of—Amazon. If you really want to commit, snag the 128-ounce bottle.
What does the Capital City Mambo sauce available at KFC taste like?
The Capital City Mambo sauce, which you can slap on a chicken sandwich or dunk your tenders in, is a condiment with a careful sweet-to-heat ratio. It's also a thinner consistency than BBQ, making it easier to dip your chicken or fries in. I drowned my chicken sandwich with the stuff and even included a little bowl on the side for dipping my fries for the full experience. The first thing that hits you is a sweet tanginess reminiscent of BBQ sauce, then an added kick of heat hits your tastebuds to round out the Mambo sauce experience.
The Mambo sauce isn't good. It's great. See what I did there? Dad joke! While it's a totally different version (not better per se, just different) than the chain's typical sauce-slathered spicy iteration of the Fried Chicken Sandwich, it's an obvious upgrade from the classic style. It adds a needed punch of flavor, giving the crispy, savory chicken a rich tanginess while still giving that bit of heat. It melds together the flavors perfectly.
As for the fries, the sauce makes the experience. As someone who doesn't want fries without a sauce for dunking, the Mambo is necessary. The simple, saltiness of the fry is the ideal complement to the sauce—and more than that, it allows the Mambo to shine in a way it can't when coupled with the complexities of the Chicken Sandwich. The French fries are a canvas for the iconic DC staple.