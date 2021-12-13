We Tried KFC's New Mambo Sauce, Washington D.C.'s Most Iconic Condiment

KFC understands the importance of a good dipping opportunity. Great chicken is great chicken, but extra heat, maybe a dash of sweetness, and suddenly, you've reached an entirely new flavor status. This is why fast food joint has partnered with Washington, DC staple Capital City to bring its iconic sauce to the masses.

As part of a limited-edition collaboration, KFC recently introduced Sweet Hot Capital City Mambo Sauce in a few select markets. This launch, however, is a bit more momentous given its history. The classic recipe, which has long ruled the District, catapulted to even greater success thanks to the Black- and female-owned Capital City. Now those outside of DC can get a taste.

What is Mambo Sauce?

The sauce originated in the 1950s and quickly dominated Black food culture in Washington, becoming a staple for locals fried chicken, chicken wings, and French fries. Capital City founder Arsha Jones' recipe has become a fan-favorite among Washingtonians and beyond, born after she moved to the suburbs and struggled to find the sauce there.

"KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don't get a chance to experience," Jones said in a press release. "When visitors think of Washington, DC, they envision museums, government, and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own. We are proud to be able to partner with KFC to share our culture with more people."