This Dildo Company Spied on Customers' Sex Lives and Is Paying $3 Million for It

Bedroom kinks have enjoyed a renaissance in recent years, with sex toys offering stimulation through a more internet-based experience. But like anything running on software, “smart vibrators,” or sex toys operable through a remote control or app, emit data that can be collected by outside parties.

That’s exactly what happened with a certain dildo from We-Vibe, a Canadian sex-toy manufacturer. The company has been ordered by a federal court in Illinois to pay customers upwards of $10,000 for violating their privacy. The We-Vibe 4 Plus, a bluetooth connected vibrator fully operable via smartphone, collected user data (read: their sexual habits) and sent it back to We-Vibe’s parent company, Standard Innovation. The 4 Plus’ app also posed security concerns, as the court determined it could be easily hacked by anyone within a certain physical range. This, for people engaged in highly intimate activities, is not comforting information.