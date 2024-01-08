Wearing Headphones at the Airport Is an Anxiety Attack Waiting to Happen

There are certain types of stress and anxiety that we simply cannot avoid. The weight of our circumstances, the state of the world, and the imminent climate apocalypse are going to be fraught on our minds no matter what. But other things are a bit more self-imposed. Like wearing headphones at the airport.

Sure, headphones help drown out the cacophony of voices, clicks of wheels, machine beeping, and announcements that aren't relevant to you. But crucially, they also block out announcements that are relevant to you. These include gate changes, departure time changes, your name being called because you still haven't checked in for your connecting flight—all things I did miss on a recent trip because I was using noise-canceling headphones to listen to an audiobook. I was blissfully listening to the misadventures of a well-intentioned but misguided heroine when it was announced that my gate changed from C12 to D27.

For a long time, I carried shame about these snafus. Who is so engrossed in their headphones that they are late to a flight when they are already at the airport? Turns out, this is not a me problem. It's a we problem.

On a TikTok video posted by @GetFitWithJen with over 2.7 million views, it was confirmed that the decision to wear headphones at the airport is causing stress for a lot of people. The nearly 3,000 people who commented on the videos were mostly in agreement about the anxiety of the headphones. Some people shared their own folly.