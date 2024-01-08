Wearing Headphones at the Airport Is an Anxiety Attack Waiting to Happen
What if you miss an important announcement all because you're listening to a podcast?
There are certain types of stress and anxiety that we simply cannot avoid. The weight of our circumstances, the state of the world, and the imminent climate apocalypse are going to be fraught on our minds no matter what. But other things are a bit more self-imposed. Like wearing headphones at the airport.
Sure, headphones help drown out the cacophony of voices, clicks of wheels, machine beeping, and announcements that aren't relevant to you. But crucially, they also block out announcements that are relevant to you. These include gate changes, departure time changes, your name being called because you still haven't checked in for your connecting flight—all things I did miss on a recent trip because I was using noise-canceling headphones to listen to an audiobook. I was blissfully listening to the misadventures of a well-intentioned but misguided heroine when it was announced that my gate changed from C12 to D27.
For a long time, I carried shame about these snafus. Who is so engrossed in their headphones that they are late to a flight when they are already at the airport? Turns out, this is not a me problem. It's a we problem.
On a TikTok video posted by @GetFitWithJen with over 2.7 million views, it was confirmed that the decision to wear headphones at the airport is causing stress for a lot of people. The nearly 3,000 people who commented on the videos were mostly in agreement about the anxiety of the headphones. Some people shared their own folly.
"One time I watched my plane leave cause they did early boarding and I had my headphones in lol," one commenter wrote.
"I was like this the last time I was at the airport and kept going to the counter to verify what they said, and the woman got mad at me," shared another TikTok user.
There were even more examples of extreme headphone usage while traveling, this time while they were already safely on the plane. "This happened to me when my plane was in the air and on fire. I didn't know until we landed, missed the whole thing," the commenter wrote. OK, so, relative safety!
But here's the thing: Absolutely none of this information, including my own history of close calls and sprints across lengthy terminals, will convince me to leave my ears raw and uncovered while I sit at my gate. At best, I might move one headphone off my ear so that I can hear announcements in the future.
There are other ways to stay in the loop about your flight while ignoring airport announcements, too. Many airlines offer flight updates via text message if you sign up for that service, and downloading your airline's app and allowing notifications from it is also a good way to stay posted on matters like gate assignment or departure time changes.